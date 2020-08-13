Francisco Cervelli and the Miami Marlins improved to 8-4 on the season with a 14-11 win against the Toronto Blue Jays Wednesday in Buffalo, N.Y. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- The Miami Marlins surrendered an 8-0 lead and allowed seven home runs, but managed to hang on for a win against the Toronto Blue Jays in the finale of a 23-day road trip.

Star shortstop Bo Bichette went 5 for 5 with a home run in the Blue Jays' 14-11 loss Wednesday at Sahlen Field in Buffalo, N.Y.

Toronto has played home games in Buffalo this season after the team was denied permission to play in its home city in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Marlins were on the lengthy road trip due to schedule alterations, which were the result of a team COVID-19 outbreak.

"It seems like the perfect game to end this trip with, a game that is out of the ordinary, every bit of it," Marlins manager Don Mattingly told reporters. "You never could get comfortable."

Marlins first baseman Aguilar went 3 for 6 with four RBIs in Wednesday's win. The game featured 32 hits and the Blue Jays left 24 runners on base. Travis Shaw homered twice for Toronto.

Teoscar Hernandez, Danny Jansen, Rowdy Tellez and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. joined Shaw and Bichette in the Blue Jays' home run barrage.

The Marlins (8-4) took a 3-0 lead on a three-run Brian Anderson homer in the top of the first inning. They pushed their advantage to 4-0 when Eddy Alvarez drew a bases-loaded walk in the top of the third inning. The Marlins added four more runs in the third frame to push their lead to 8-0 as they entered the bottom of the inning.

Then the Blue Jays rallied.

Hernandez smacked a two-run homer in the bottom of the third frame. Tellez added another two-run homer for Toronto in the next inning to cut the Marlins lead in half.

The Marlins responded with three runs in the top of the fifth inning before the Blue Jays jumped back into the game.

Shaw hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth frame. Jansen hit another two-run homer for the Blue Jays in the bottom of the sixth inning. Guerrero then hit a solo homer in the bottom of the seventh frame to cut the Marlins lead to two runs.

Bichette and Shaw hit back-to-back solo home runs for the Blue Jays to lead off the bottom of the eighth inning and tie the score at 11-11. Both bullpens held up in the ninth inning, which resulted in extra innings.

MLB's new rules allowed for the Marlins to start the 10th frame with Alvarez on second base. Jon Berti began the inning with a single to push Alvarez to third base. Magneuris Sierra followed with a single to plate Alvarez and Berti and give Miami a 13-11 edge.

Marlins slugger Jesus Aguilar plated Sierra two at-bats later for the final run of the game.

Marlins relief pitcher Josh A. Smith took the mound in the bottom of the inning and earned a save for Miami.

The Marlins will play their first home game of 2020 when they host the Atlanta Braves at 7:10 p.m. EDT Friday at Marlins Park in Miami. The Blue Jays (6-9) will host the Tampa Bay Rays at 6:37 p.m. EDT Friday in Buffalo.