Rizzo led the Cubs with two hits in the 7-2 triumph Wednesday at Progressive Field in Cleveland. The Cubs now have won eight of their last nine games after the two-game sweep of the Indians.
Chicago's .800 winning percentage is the best in Major League Baseball.
Rizzo gave the Cubs their initial lead in the top of the third inning. The All-Star first baseman settled in against Indians starter Carlos Carrasco to lead off the inning. Carrasco fell behind 2-0 in the count before he got two called strikes on Rizzo.
The Cubs infielder then connected on a 2-2 sinker and sent the pitch over the right field fence. The 353-foot laser long ball carried just 39 feet above the field as it traveled 108-mph and left the ballpark in 3.4 seconds, according to Statcast.
Jason Heyward gave the Cubs a 2-0 lead on an RBI sacrifice fly in the to pof the fifth frame. Cubs third baseman David Bote plated Javier Baez and Ian Happ with a two-run single in the same frame.
Indians star Jose Ramirez got his team on the scoreboard with an RBI sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fifth inning. Bryant then stepped up to the plate to push the Cubs' lead back to four runs in the top of the sixth inning.
The Indians replaced relief pitcher Oliver Perez with Adam Cimber to face the Cubs outfielder. Cimber threw a slider for a strike before he tossed an 85-mph sinker to the Cubs star. Bryant belted the pitch to center field for a 430-foot solo homer.
Francisco Lindor plated the Indians' second run with an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning. Jason Kipnis and Heyward each added RBI doubles down the stretch for Chicago's final two runs.
Kyle Hendricks allowed seven hits and one run in six innings to earn his third win of the season for the Cubs. Carrasco allowed four hits and three runs in 4 1/3 innings and took his second loss of 2020.
The Cubs host the Milwaukee Brewers at 7:15 p.m. EDT Thursday at Wrigley Field in Chicago. The Indians (10-9) battle the Detroit Tigers at 7:10 p.m. EDT Friday at Comerica Park in Detroit.
