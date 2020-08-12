Wilmer Flores scored the game-winning run in the San Francisco Giants' win over the Houston Astros Tuesday in Houston. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Veteran second baseman Brandon Crawford slapped a single just out of reach of infielders to plate a game-winning run and lead the San Francisco Giants to an extra-innings triumph over the Houston Astros.

Crawford's decisive hit came in the top of the 10th inning in the 7-6 victory Tuesday at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

Advertisement

The Astros have now lost six of their last seven games. Crawford entered Tuesday's matchup with a .178 batting average in 2020.

Wilmer Flores hit a solo homer in the top of the second frame to give the Giants an early lead before the Astros responded with three runs in the bottom of the inning. Astros star Alex Bregman pushed the lead to 4-1 with another solo shot in the bottom of the third inning.

RELATED Mike Trout homers twice as Angels end Athletics win streak

Alex Dickerson then hit an RBI single for the Giants to cut the Astros' lead to two runs. Houston responded with two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to push the lead to 6-2 before the Giants rallied.

Hunter Pence hit a three-run homer in the top of the seventh inning to cut the deficit to one run. Darin Ruf then tied the game with an RBI single in the top of the ninth inning.

New MLB rules allow for each team to start every half inning after the ninth frame with a runner on second base, which meant Flores was already in scoring position for San Francisco in the top of the 10th frame.

Austin Slater pushed Flores to third base with a leadoff single before Crawford settled in against Astros relief pitcher Cy Sneed. Sneed earned an 0-2 lead in the count before Crawford evened the exchange.

Crawford then knocked a 2-2 cutter over Sneed's head and just to the right of second base. The shallow smack allowed Flores to jog in from third base for the go-ahead score.

The Astros began the bottom of the inning with George Springer on second base, but Giants reliever Tyler Rogers retired the final three hitters of the game in order and earned a save.

Crawford went 2 for 4 with an RBI, a walk and a strikeout for the Giants. Pence, Dickerson and Slater also had two hits apiece in the win. Astros right fielder Tyler Reddick went 2 for 5 with two RBIs in the loss.

Astros starter Brandon Bielak allowed six hits and two runs in five innings, but was not on the record for a decision. Giants starter Tyler Anderson allowed five hits and four runs in five innings and was also not in line for a decision.

The Astros (7-10) host the Giants (8-11) in the final game of the series at 7:10 p.m. EDT Wednesday at Minute Maid Park.