The St. Louis Cardinals haven't played since July 29 because of a coronavirus outbreak inside their clubhouse.

Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Friday's series opener between the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals was postponed after another Cardinals player tested positive for the coronavirus.

Major League Baseball announced the postponement Friday, but the league hasn't reached any decision about the remainder of the series this weekend. MLB said the postponement will allow the Cardinals to go through additional testing and contact tracing.

In total, eight Cardinals players have now recorded positive COVID-19 tests since last week.

The Cardinals haven't played since July 29 because of a coronavirus outbreak inside their clubhouse. The organization previously announced it had returned 13 positive tests from its traveling party, with seven of them coming from players.

The club returned to the field for light workouts Wednesday after being cleared to travel back to St. Louis from Milwaukee earlier this week.

Friday's game against the Cubs will be the eighth postponement for the Cardinals, coming one day after the league restructured the team's schedule to make up for previous postponements. Before Friday's announcement, the Cardinals were set to play 55 games in 52 days.

The Cardinals will make up this week's postponed series against the Detroit Tigers with doubleheaders on Aug. 13 and Sept. 10.

St. Louis also was set to play the Chicago White Sox in the inaugural "Field of Dreams" game on Aug. 13. Those teams instead will play in Chicago on Aug. 14.