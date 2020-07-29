Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa celebrates with Jose Altuve after hitting a solo home run Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the second inning at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

July 29 (UPI) -- The Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers jumped out of their respective dugouts and had a socially-distant altercation after Joe Kelly threw pitches at multiple Astros hitters Tuesday night.

The testy clash was a rematch of the 2017 World Series. The Astros won the title that year, aided by a sign-stealing scheme, which the team was punished for in January.

Advertisement

The Dodgers hadn't played a game in Houston since that championship series nearly three years ago.

"It's something they apparently didn't take to kindly too," Dodgers pitcher Kelly said of his throws after the team's 5-2 win at Minute Maid Park.

Several Dodgers players criticized Houston's punishment by Major League Baseball as insufficient and the Astros themselves for a lack of remorse for the scheme.

Carlos Correa and Joe Kelly exchanged words after Kelly struck out Correa. Benches cleared following the exchange. pic.twitter.com/sVHaibpN2y— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 29, 2020

MLB warned teams against throwing pitches at Astros players this season as a way to retaliate.

RELATED Major League Baseball arrives after pandemic pause

Kelly was a member of the Boston Red Sox in 2017 when they lost in the American League Divisional Series against the Astros, three games to one. Houston would defeat the New York Yankees in the ALCS to advance to the World Series.

Advertisement

Tuesday, Kelly denied that he intended to hit any of the Astros players. He also said he didn't take any motivation from the 2017 playoffs, noting that his Red Sox team beat the Astros in the 2018 postseason before ultimately winning the World Series that year. The 2018 Red Sox also have been disciplined for sign-stealing.

Kelly entered Tuesday's game in the bottom of the sixth inning. He first settled in against Astros star second baseman Jose Altuve, the 2017 American League MVP. Altuve popped up the first pitch for an out before Alex Bregman walked to the plate.

RELATED Nationals receive World Series rings at summer camp

Kelly threw three pitches for balls before he tossed a 96.4-mph fastball directly toward Bregman's head. The Astros third baseman had to duck to dodge the pitch, which made a loud sound when it hit the backstop.

"When you throw a 3-0 fastball over a guy's head, now you're flirting with ending his career," Astros manager Dusty Baker said.

Astros outfielder Michael Brantley hit into a force out before Kelly issued another walk to Yuli Gurriel. All of Kelly's pitches to Gurriel were well above the strike zone.

Carlos Correa has to duck out of the way from an inside breaking ball from Joe Kelly. pic.twitter.com/NabNOVB0Q6— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 29, 2020

Astros shortstop Carlos Correa then stepped into the box to face the hard-throwing right-handed relief pitcher. Kelly's first pitch was a 87-mph knuckle-curveball that also went toward the shortstop's head. Correa fell to the ground to avoid the pitch and Kelly pitched another inside knuckle-curveball before he evened the count at 2-2.

Advertisement

Kelly threw an 88.6-mph knuckle-curveball to strike out Correa with his sixth pitch, and then stuck out his tongue at Correa. The Dodgers pitcher and Astros infielder also exchanged words.

Correa walked toward the Dodgers dugout as players from both teams met to the left of home plate. Correa, Kelly and other players continued to exchange words, but the teams were separated before a major melee developed.

"What really enraged everybody is what he told Carlos," Baker said of Kelly. "He struck him out and he told him, 'Nice swing, [expletive].' What are you supposed to do with that?

"What upset me is the umpire warned us. Why don't you warn him? He's the one throwing the ball and he's the one who started this mess in the first place. I don't like it at all."

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said he didn't believe there was any "intent behind" Kelly's pitches.

Former Baltimore Orioles infielder Hughie Jennings holds the record for most times hit by a pitch in a single season at 51, in 1896. William Hill sportsbook set the over/under for Astros players hit by pitches in 2020 at 83.5. BetOnline.AG listed Bregman as the best bet to be hit by the most pitches in 2020.

The Cleveland Indians were hit by 103 pitches in 2008, a modern-era record (since 1990). The New York Mets were hit a league-high 95 times last season and the Astros were hit 66 times. Houston players have been hit three times in 2020, tied for eighth-most in the league.