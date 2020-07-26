Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander earned his first win of the season against the Seattle Mariners on Friday, going six innings and allowing two runs on three hits with seven strikeouts. File Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

July 26 (UPI) -- Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander has disputed a report that he's done for the remainder of the 2020 season with an elbow injury.

Earlier Sunday, the Houston Chronicle cited two sources with knowledge of the situation saying that Verlander will miss the rest of the year because of the injury. The 2019 AL Cy Young Award winner said the report was "not accurate" and hoped to return soon after resting.

Advertisement

"The report that I'm currently missing the rest of the season is not accurate," Verlander wrote on Twitter. "There is a forearm strain... I'm hopeful that with some rest it will heal, and I'll be able to return soon. Thank you for all the well wishes."

Before Verlander's response, Astros manager Dusty Baker also refuted the report, echoing that the right-hander would miss "a couple of weeks and we'll reevaluate at that time. That's all I can tell you."

Baker told reporters that Verlander felt "tenderness" in his arm during his start Friday against the Seattle Mariners. According to the Chronicle, the 37-year-old pitcher didn't hint at any injury after the game. He underwent an MRI on Saturday.

Verlander earned his first win of the season versus the Mariners on Friday, going six innings and allowing two runs on three hits with seven strikeouts.

Last season, Verlander led the league with 21 wins. He recorded a 2.58 ERA and a career-high 300 strikeouts in 223 innings.