April 27 (UPI) -- Kuo Fu-Lin hit two home runs to lead the Uni-Lions over the Rakuten Monkeys in a slugfest as the two teams played in one of the only active live sports leagues in the world during the coronavirus pandemic.

Kuo hit the two bombs during a 12-5 Chinese Professional Baseball League win Sunday at Tainan Municipal Baseball Stadium in Tainan, Taiwan. The league is being played without fans in the stands due to the pandemic.

Kuo hit his first home run in the bottom of the fourth frame. The powerful shot to left field gave the Uni-Lions a 10-0 advantage. Kuo returned to the plate in the bottom of the seventh inning. He hit an opposite field solo shot to right field during that at-bat. He finished the game with three RBIs.

Kuo ran to the bench for a team dance after both of his homers. He faced his teammates as they stood up an did a synchronized chant and dance.

Kuo was named MVP after the game. The Uni-Lions star did another dance number with cheerleaders and mascots during that celebration. Kuo was the second Taiwanese player to even sign for the New York Yankees, when he agreed to join the Major League Baseball franchise in 2009.

Kuo hit .232 with eight home runs and 73 RBIs in four seasons in the minors. He hadn't homered in his nine previous games before Sunday's performance.

Four teams play in the Chinese Professional Baseball League, including the Monkeys, Uni-Lions, Fubon Guardians and Chinatrust Brothers.

Fans can watch the games on the Eleven Sports Taiwan Twitter account with first pitches typically set for 6:35 a.m. EDT throughout the week. Weekend games start at 5:05 a.m. EDT. Several former MLB and Minor League Baseball players are in the league, but none of them were All-Star caliber players.

The Guardians face the Monkeys at 6:35 a.m. EDT Tuesday. Former Miami Marlins pitcher Justin Nicolino will start the game for the Monkeys. Former Houston Astros pitcher Henry Sosa is on the Guardians' roster. Former Texas Rangers and Cincinnati Reds pitcher Lisalverto Bonilla and Detroit Tigers pitcher Ryan Carpenter are on the Monkeys roster.