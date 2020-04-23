Former Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully was hospitalized Tuesday after falling at his home. File Photo by Lori Shepler/UPI | License Photo

April 23 (UPI) -- Former Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster and Hall of Famer Vin Scully is hospitalized after suffering a fall at his home Tuesday afternoon.

The Dodgers announced Thursday on social media that the 92-year-old Scully is "resting comfortably" in the hospital. The Dodgers' tweet also included a quote from Scully.

"I won't be doing anymore headfirst sliding," Scully joked, according to the Dodgers. "I never liked it."

Vin Scully took a fall in his home on Tuesday afternoon. He is hospitalized and is resting comfortably. Vin says, "I won't be doing anymore headfirst sliding, I never liked it."— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 23, 2020

Scully, who called Dodgers games for 67 years, retired from broadcasting after the 2016 season. During his time with the club, he saw the Dodgers win six World Series titles and relocate from Brooklyn to Los Angeles. He was the organization's last remaining link to Brooklyn.

Scully, who graduated from Fordham University, was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1982. He was the recipient of the Ford C. Frick Award in 1982 and the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016.