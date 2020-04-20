April 20 (UPI) -- Former Houston Astros pitcher Henry Sosa was among several players involved in a bench-clearing brawl during a Chinese Pro Baseball League clash between the Fubon Guardians and Rakuten Monkeys.

The baseball melee occurred Sunday at Taoyuan International Baseball Stadium in Taoyuan City, Taiwan. Sosa was on the mound for the Guardians when he fired several inside pitches to Kuo Yen-Wen in the bottom of the fourth inning. One of his inside fastballs drilled the Monkeys infielder, prompting the skirmish.

Kuo Yen-Wen stood near home plate after he was hit by the 90 mph offering. Monkeys and Guardians players and coaches sprinted out of their respective dugouts and met between home plate and the pitcher's mound. Monkeys players swarmed Sosa as Guardians players attempted to protect their pitcher. Players shoved each other for several minutes before they were separated and the game resumed.

"For our international viewers, you need to understand that this never really happens in the CPBL," a broadcaster calling the game said on Eleven Sports Taiwan.

"It's usually a very conservative league. They don't even argue balls or strikes or outs very often."

The Monkeys beat the Guardians 3-1. Former Minor League Baseball players Bryan Woodall and Mike Loree are also on the Guardians roster. Sosa, 26, made his MLB debut in 2011. He posted a 5.23 ERA and a 3-5 record in 10 starts that season for the Astros before he returned to the minors.

No fans are allowed at Chinese Pro Baseball League games due to the coronavirus pandemic. The games are streamed on social media. The league started its 2020 season April 11 in Taiwan.