April 20 (UPI) -- Veteran Major League Baseball outfielder Yasiel Puig said he rejected a contract offer this off-season from the Miami Marlins.

Puig, 29, split time between the Cleveland Indians and Cincinnati Reds last off-season after he played the first six seasons of his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

He told El Nuevo Herald he has spoken to several teams and has been given multiple contract offers.

"They were among the first to offer me," Puig said of the Marlins. "I did not agree with the quantity. I asked for a little more to play in front of my Cubans [fans], close to my homeland. But it is also difficult."

Puig hit .252 and had 22 home runs and 61 RBIs in 100 games for the Reds in 2019 before he was traded to the Indians in July. The 2014 All-Star hit .297 with two home runs and 23 RBIs in 49 games with Cleveland. He became a free agent after his 2019 campaign.

Puig earned a salary of $9.7 million last season.

The MLB season has been suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. Puig believes there won't be a 2020 season and said he "hopes" to play in 2021.

"I have to stay positive," Puig said. "If the coronavirus has not made me negative, nothing will make me negative."

Puig has a .277 career batting average with 132 home runs in 861 games.