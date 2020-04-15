National Baseball Hall of Fame member Ozzie Smith asks a question about a Jackie Robinson jersey on display while touring the National Baseball Hall of Fame traveling exhibit on Aug. 26, 2016, in St. Louis. Robinson was a six-time All-Star with the then-Brooklyn Dodgers. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

April 15 (UPI) -- Players from around Major League Baseball paid homage to then-Brooklyn Dodgers icon Jackie Robinson on the day named in his honor.

Despite MLB's temporary shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, teams and players celebrated the legacy of Robinson with a variety of tributes on social media Wednesday.

MLB adopted the annual "Jackie Robinson Day" tradition on April 15, 2004, on which every person on every team wears No. 42 in honor of Robinson. With no games taking place, players found other ways to pay tribute to the baseball legend for his contributions to the sport.

On this date in 1947, Robinson broke the MLB color barrier with the Dodgers, paving the way for other players and managers who have gone on to build their own legacies. During his 10-year MLB career, the six-time All-Star was named NL Most Valuable Player in 1949 and won a World Series championship in 1955.

Former Detroit Tigers star outfielder Curtis Granderson, who retired this year, announced Wednesday that he will donate 42,000 meals to the COVID-19 food bank partners in honor of Robinson's iconic jersey number, which is retired across the league.

"Although baseball may be on pause, today is bigger than baseball," Granderson wrote on Twitter.

This Jackie Robinson Day, in honor of #42, I'm donating 42,000 meals to our Grand Kids COVID-19 food bank partners.— Curtis Granderson (@cgrand3) April 15, 2020 RELATED Yankees co-owner Hank Steinbrenner dies at 63

New Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts and relief pitcher Kenley Jansen also paid tribute to Robinson with clips from Jordan Brand on Twitter. Dodgers pitcher David Price, who was traded to Los Angeles this year, also expressed his excitement to play on the same team as one of his all-time favorite players.

"I have been looking forward to this day since being traded to L.A.," Price wrote on twitter. "Can't wait to get back to doing what we love! In the meantime, let's just stay home and stay safe."

Happy Jackie Robinson day! Eternally grateful for Mr. Robinson! I have been looking forward to this day since being traded to LA. Can't wait to get back to doing what we love! In the meantime let's just stay home and stay safe.— David Price (@DAVIDprice24) April 15, 2020

New York Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman shared his Robinson-inspired tattoo on social media. The All-Star pitcher said Robinson "paved the way for African Americans to play the sport I love."

Beyond thankful and grateful for the legendary life of this man. Your trailblazing efforts paved the way for African Americans to play the sport I love. THANK YOU 42! pic.twitter.com/QpzkrXGjLN— Marcus Stroman (@STR0) April 15, 2020

"Maybe tomorrow we'll all wear 42, that way they won't tell us apart." We invite you to join us in changing your profile photo, header and phone wallpaper in honor of Jackie Robinson Day. #Jackie42 pic.twitter.com/yVrD89XbPM— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 15, 2020

On @MLB platforms today, all players will wear number 42 to observe Jackie Robinson Day. pic.twitter.com/K6GO20oU0C— MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) April 15, 2020

In honor of Robinson, Thomas Tull, who produced the movie about the legendary slugger's life, "42," pledged to donate $4.2 million worth of personal protective equipment to health care organizations that serve African American communities and other areas hardest hit by COVID-19.