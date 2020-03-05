Chicago White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada had a .315 batting average with 25 home runs and 79 RBIs last season. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

March 5 (UPI) -- The Chicago White Sox reached a multiyear contract extension with third baseman Yoan Moncada on Thursday.

League sources told ESPN and MLB Media that Moncada agreed to a five-year, $70 million extension with the White Sox. The club has yet to confirm the agreement.

The pending deal has a sixth-year team option worth $25 million and includes a $5 million buyout, according to ESPN. The agreement also buys out two years of Moncada's free agency.

The White Sox acquired Moncada in a trade with the Boston Red Sox in 2016. Across three seasons in Chicago, he has recorded a .266 batting average with 50 home runs and 162 RBIs.

Moncada, 24, posted career highs in batting average (.315), homers (25), RBIs (79), runs scored (83) and base hits (161) in 132 games last season.

Since making his MLB debut in 2016, the switch-hitting Moncada has batted .265 with 50 home runs, 163 RBIs, 25 stolen bases and 347 base hits.