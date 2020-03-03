March 3 (UPI) -- The Milwaukee Brewers are close to an agreement with star outfielder Christian Yelich on a team-record contract extension.

League sources told ESPN and The Athletic on Tuesday that Milwaukee and Yelich are deep into discussions on an extension that will span nine years and be worth about $215 million. According to ESPN, both sides believe the deal, which will run through the 2028 campaign and includes a mutual option for the 2029 season, will be completed soon.

Yelich will earn $12.5 million in 2020 and $14 million in the 2021 season under the terms of his existing contract. The new seven-year extension worth about $190 million would kick in after those two seasons.

Once the agreement is finalized, Yelich's new deal will be the largest contract by total value in Brewers history, according to MLB Media. The current team record is Ryan Braun's $105 million extension signed in 2011.

Yelich, the 2018 National League MVP, captured his second consecutive NL batting title last season. The 28-year-old outfielder finished second behind Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Cody Bellinger in 2019 MVP voting after batting .329 with 44 home runs and 97 RBIs in 130 games.

The Brewers are expected to shift Yelich from right field back to left field this season to create a spot for Avisail Garcia, according to ESPN. Yelich won a Gold Glove in left field with the Miami Marlins in 2014.

Since making his MLB debut in 2013, Yelich has recorded a .301 batting average with 139 homers, 500 RBIs, 124 stolen bases and 1,067 base hits in 920 career games between the Marlins and Brewers.