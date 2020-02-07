Los Angeles Dodgers utility man Chris Taylor missed more than a month with a fractured left forearm last season. He recorded a .262 batting average. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Dodgers and utility player Chris Taylor agreed to a two-year contract extension, the team announced Friday.

League sources told the Orange County Register and Sports Illustrated that the sides avoided arbitration when they reached an agreement on a two-year, $13.4 million extension that includes salaries of $5.6 million this season and $7.8 million in 2021. The team didn't disclose financial terms of the agreement.

Taylor, 29, missed more than a month with a fractured left forearm last season. In 124 regular-season games, he posted a .262 batting average with 12 home runs, 52 RBIs and eight stolen bases.

Taylor earned $3.5 million in the 2019 season. According to the Orange County Register, he asked for $5.8 million in arbitration, and the Dodgers offered $5.25 million. He is eligible for free agency after the 2021 campaign.

Since making his MLB debut with the Seattle Mariners in 2014, Taylor has recorded a .262 career batting average with 51 homers, 204 RBIs and 42 stolen bases.