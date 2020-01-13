Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Washington Nationals pitching prospect Fausto Segura, 23, died over the weekend, the team announced Monday.

League sources told ESPN Deportes that Segura died in a traffic accident Sunday night in his hometown of Barahona, Dominican Republic.

"The Washington Nationals are extremely saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Fausto Segura, a 23-year-old pitcher who spent the 2019 season with our short-season affiliate Auburn Doubledays," the team said in a statement. "He was beloved by his teammates, coaches, coordinators and everyone he came in contact with throughout our organization.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to Fausto's family, friends and loved ones in their time of grief."

The right-handed Segura signed a contract with the Nationals in 2017 and spent the last three seasons in the organization's minor league system. He spent the 2019 campaign in the short-season, Class-A New York-Penn League with the Auburn Doubledays and posted a 2-0 record and 3.21 ERA in 17 relief appearances.

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Fausto Segura, a 2019 New York Penn League All Star. He will be greatly missed and we are thinking of his family at this time. pic.twitter.com/UajGMGSBzf— Auburn Doubledays (@Doubledays) January 13, 2020

Segura previously pitched for Washington in the Dominican Summer League in 2017 and the Gulf Coast League in 2018.