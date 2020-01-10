Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor is under control of the club through the 2021 season. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor avoided salary arbitration after agreeing to a one-year deal with the Cleveland Indians, the team announced Friday.

League sources told MLB Media and the Cleveland Plain Dealer that Lindor agreed to a one-year, $17.5 million contract with the Indians, who have rejected trade offers for the star shortstop this off-season. The club didn't confirm financial details of the agreement.

It is the second-largest one-year deal for a player in his second season of arbitration eligibility. Only Boston Red Sox star outfielder Mookie Betts has signed a bigger contract in his second year of arbitration ($20 million in 2018).

The Indians also announced the team avoided arbitration with Mike Clevinger ($4.1 million) and Nick Wittgren ($1.125 million), and outfielders Tyler Naquin ($1.45 million) and Delino DeShields ($1.875 million).

Lindor, who made $10.65 million last season, is under control of the Indians through the 2021 campaign. The 26-year-old infielder recorded a .284 batting average with 32 home runs and 74 RBIs last season. He also scored 101 runs and stole 22 bases.