Jan. 10 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Dodgers avoided arbitration with 2019 National League MVP Cody Bellinger, the team announced Friday.

League sources told ESPN and MLB Media that Bellinger agreed to a record $11.5 million deal with the Dodgers. The club didn't disclose financial terms of the agreement.

The amount sets a record for a first-time-eligible player, surpassing the $10.85 million figure that Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant agreed to last year.

The Dodgers also announced one-year deals with shortstop Corey Seager ($7.6 million), right-handed pitcher Ross Stripling, left-handed pitcher Julio Urias and utility player Kike Hernandez.

In the 2019 season, Bellinger recorded a .305 batting average with 47 home runs, 115 RBIs and 15 stolen bases, all career highs. The 24-year-old slugger had a salary of $605,000 last season.

Bellinger also captured his first Gold Glove Award after playing elite defense in right field. He became the first player in franchise history to win the Gold Glove, Silver Slugger and MVP in the same season.

Bellinger, the NL Rookie of the Year in 2017, has 111 home runs and 288 RBIs in 450 career games, all with the Dodgers.