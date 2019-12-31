Twins sign free agent pitchers Rich Hill, Homer Bailey

Rich Hill went 4-1 with a 2.45 ERA last season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- The Minnesota Twins bolstered their starting rotation Tuesday, signing free agent pitchers Rich Hill and Homer Bailey.

Bailey and Hill each agreed to one-year deals with the American League Central franchise. Sources told MLB.com and ESPN Bailey's deal is worth $7 million, while Hill's contract is worth $3 million.

Hill, 39, is not expected to play until midseason after having arm surgery. The left-handed pitcher posted a 2.45 ERA and 4-1 record in 13 starts last season for the Los Angeles Dodgers. The veteran starter owns a career 3.82 ERA with a 65-42 record in 284 appearances.

Hill played for the Chicago Cubs, Baltimore Orioles, Boston Red Sox, Cleveland Indians, New York Yankees and Oakland Athletics, in addition to his multiple tenures with the Dodgers. Hill worked his way back from multiple injuries last season, including an arm injury and two knee injuries.

Bailey posted a 4.57 ERA and 13-9 record last season, while splitting time with the Kansas City Royals and Athletics.

The 33-year-old right-handed pitcher played the first 12 years of his career for the Cincinnati Reds, before being traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2018. He signed with the Royals as a free agent last off-season, before being traded to the Athletics in July. Bailey has a 4.57 ERA and 80-86 record in 212 career starts.