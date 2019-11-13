Giants hire ex-Phillies manager Gabe Kapler

Nov. 13 (UPI) -- The San Francisco Giants have named Gabe Kapler their 39th manager in franchise history.

San Francisco announced the hire Tuesday. Kapler spent the last two seasons managing the Philadelphia Phillies, before being fired in October. He compiled a 161-163 record as Phillies manager, never reaching the postseason with the National League East franchise. The Phillies' 81-81 record in 2019 marked the first time the franchise reached .500 since 2012.

Kaplar, 44, signed a three-year deal with the Giants.

"Our top priority in the next manager was to find someone who can build strong relationships with our players, coaches, front office and fans, and someone who has the drive and desire to win," Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi said.

"After an exhaustive and comprehensive search, we are delighted to welcome Gabe Kapler as the next manager of the San Francisco Giants."

Kapler served as the director of player development for the Los Angeles Dodgers before being named Phillies manager in 2017. He also coached for Team Israel in 2013 and served as a special assignment scout for the Tampa Bay Rays from 2011 to 2013. He began his managerial career in 2007, coaching the Class-A Greenville Drive, a Minor League Baseball affiliate of the Boston Red Sox.

Kapler spent 12 seasons as a Major League Baseball player, suiting up for the Detroit Tigers, Texas Rangers, Colorado Rockies, Milwaukee Brewers, Red Sox and Rays. Kapler also played for the Yomiuri Giants of the Nippon Professional League in Japan.

"In my personal experience in working with Gabe, there is no one who works harder and is more committed to getting the best out of the people around him," Zaidi said. "This was also echoed in the feedback we received around the baseball community. I look forward to working with Gabe to help return the Giants to its winning tradition."

Kapler replaces longtime Giants manager Bruce Bochy, who began coaching the team in 2007 before retiring after the 2019 season.