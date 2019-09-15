Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout to undergo foot surgery, out for season

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout will undergo surgery to remove the Morton's neuroma on his right foot. File Photo by Lori Shepler/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Angels star outfielder Mike Trout will undergo foot surgery and is expected to miss the remainder of the season.

Angels general manager Billy Eppler announced Sunday that the center fielder will undergo a procedure to remove the Morton's neuroma in the ball of his right foot. Trout has been dealing with the ailment for about a month.

"Mike Trout tested his foot in on-field activities today," Eppler said in the statement. "There continues to be pain present with testing, and to address the issue, surgery is the recommended course of action."

Trout missed his eighth consecutive game Sunday. He was hopeful to return but experienced pain when testing the foot before Sunday's contest against the Tampa Bay Rays.

"Tested the foot again, wasn't getting any better. Kind of exhausted all non-surgical possibilities," Angels manager Brad Ausmus told reporters. "It was just unplayable. And it's not just the playing. Walking around in shower shoes in the clubhouse was hurting him.

"If you go back three weeks, it would flare up and go away, flare up and go away, but now we're at a point where it flares up and does not go away."

Trout, 28, had a .291 batting average with a career-high 45 home runs, 104 RBIs and 110 runs scored in 134 games this season.