Brewers star Christian Yelich out for season after broken kneecap

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Milwaukee Brewers star -- and reigning National League MVP -- Christian Yelich will miss the remainder of the 2019 season after sustaining a knee injury during a win against the Miami Marlins in Miami.

The Brewers announced Yelich would miss the rest of the season due to a fractured kneecap after the 4-3 victory Tuesday at Marlins Park. There is no time frame for his return.

Yelich was at the plate for his first at-bat of the game when the injury occurred. The Brewers right fielder settled in against Marlins starter Elieser Hernandez during the exchange. Yelich eyed a 1-1 slider before fouling the pitch off of his right knee. He immediately fell to the ground. Yelich attempted to get back to his feet, before going back down. Yelich was tended to by the Brewers' medical staff before walking off the field on his own power and heading to the clubhouse.

"Yeah, he's down," Brewers manager Craig Counsell told reporters. "He's disappointed. He's crushed. It's awful news.

"I went out there and his whole body was shaking, so I was really concerned. It was just different looking. When he got up ... I saw him walk down the stairs and I was somewhat optimistic at that point. Obviously, we got some bad news."

Yelich entered Tuesday's game leading the league with a .671 slugging percentage, 1.100 OPS and 328 total bases. He hit .329 with 44 home runs, 97 RBIs, 100 runs scored, 40 stolen bases and 29 doubles this season.

The Brewers trail the Chicago Cubs by one game for the second spot in the National League Wild Card standings. Milwaukee is on a five-game winning streak.

"We don't have a definitive time frame, other than we know he'll be out for the remainder of the season," Brewers president of baseball operations and general manager David Stearns said. "We also don't know whether surgery is required. He'll need some further diagnostic imaging [Wednesday] in Milwaukee, then [he'll] meet with our doctors and we'll plot a plan going forward."

Yelich was a frontrunner to win the National League MVP award again this season. He became the 10th player in MLB history to hit 40 home runs and steal 30 bases in the same season during a win against the Chicago Cubs Saturday in Milwaukee.

The Marlins host the Brewers in the third game of the four-game series at 7:10 p.m. EDT Wednesday in Miami.