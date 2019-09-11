Baltimore Orioles' Jonathan Villar blasts MLB-record 6,106th home run

Baltimore Orioles infielder Jonathan Villar hit a three-run homer against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night. The home run was the 6,106th of the season, setting an MLB single-season record. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Baltimore Orioles infielder Jonathan Villar belted a three-run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night at Camden Yards, setting a new MLB single-season record.

Villar's three-run shot in the bottom of the seventh inning was the 6,106th homer of the season, breaking the previous MLB single-season mark.

The previous record of 6,105 was set in 2017, marking the first season in history with at least 6,000 home runs hit. Before that season, the record stood at 5,693 home runs in 2000.

"It's unbelievable," Villar, whose bat is headed to the Baseball Hall of Fame, told reporters. "I'm not going to be able to sleep tonight."

With one out and runners on second and third, Villar jumped on a first-pitch fastball from Dodgers pitcher Caleb Ferguson. The three-run homer gave the Orioles a 5-2 lead in the seventh inning.

Villar's three-run bomb was the 22nd home run of Wednesday's slate of games. It was his career-high 21st homer of the season.

Oakland Athletics slugger Marcus Semien hit the record-tying 6,105th home run earlier Wednesday night. He blasted his 28th homer of the season off Houston Astros pitcher Jose Urquidy.