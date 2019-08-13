Former New York Yankee and current manager of the Goyang Heroes Shane Spencer was suspended 70 games after being charged with drunk driving in South Korea. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

SEOUL, Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Former New York Yankees outfielder Shane Spencer received a 70-game ban in South Korean baseball on Tuesday after being charged with drunk driving while managing a minor league club here.

The Korea Baseball Organization also slapped Spencer, former manager of the Goyang Heroes in the Futures League, with a fine of 5 million won (US$4,100) and ordered him to do 80 hours of community service.

The Goyang Heroes are the minor league affiliate of the Kiwoom Heroes. Spencer had been managing the Futures League team since November 2015 and resigned on Aug. 5, a day after getting caught driving under the influence of alcohol in Seoul.

The KBO said a typical DUI arrest would have warranted a 50-game ban and a 3 million won fine, but it imposed additional penalties after police discovered that Spencer had been driving with an expired international license.

Though Spencer has stepped down as manager, he remains under contract with the Heroes organization and could return in another capacity once he serves his suspension.

Spencer, 47, played seven seasons in the majors, the first five with the New York Yankees from 1998 to 2002. He won the World Series with them in 1998 and 1999 and is best remembered among Bronx Bombers fans for coming out of nowhere to bat .373 with 10 home runs in 27 games in the second half of the 1998 season.

He batted .262 with 59 home runs and 242 RBIs in 538 career big league games.