Blue Jays place OF Lourdes Gurriel Jr. on IL, promote Brock Stewart

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- The Toronto Blue Jays placed outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. on the 10-day injured list Saturday, the team announced.

The Blue Jays put Gurriel on the IL due to a left quad strain. The team recalled right-handed pitcher Brock Stewart from the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons in a corresponding roster move.

Gurriel sustained the injury Thursday night against the New York Yankees. The slugger was sprinting down the first-base line to leg out a leadoff infield single in the contest.

Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo labeled Gurriel's injury a Grade 1 strain and said he hoped the outfielder would return in 10 days.

"We just got the MRI back from Gurriel. ... He's moving around fine, but then the MRI showed something," Montoyo told reporters. "But it's not bad. It's a Grade 1, so it shouldn't take that long, which is good news."

ROSTER MOVE: We've placed OF Lourdes Gurriel Jr. on the 10-day IL (left quad strain) and recalled RHP Brock Stewart from the @BuffaloBisons. pic.twitter.com/CSdjqbo86s— Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) August 10, 2019

Gurriel has a .279 batting average with 19 home runs and 47 RBIs in 79 games this season.