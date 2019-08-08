Aug. 8 (UPI) -- The New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox will play a regular-season game next season at the "Field of Dreams" in Dyersville, Iowa, the teams announced.

Major League Baseball announced Thursday that the two franchises will meet in 2020 at the site of the 1989 movie, "Field of Dreams." It will mark the first MLB game ever played in Iowa.

The Academy Award-nominated "Field of Dreams" features actor Kevin Costner portraying Ray Kinsella, who interacts with multiple players from the 1919 White Sox. Members of that team were banned from baseball for intentionally losing in the World Series.

The teams won't play on the iconic diamond shown in the film, according to the Des Moines Register. Instead, MLB plans to build an 8,000-seat ballpark adjacent to the movie set.

Tom Mietzel, the CEO of Go the Distance Baseball, said construction of the stadium will begin this month. He added that discussions about bringing an MLB game to Iowa have been ongoing for years.

"It'll be surrounded by corn," Mietzel said. "It's going to be beautiful. The layout is incredible. People are going to be awestruck by how incredible it's going to be."

The White Sox will be considered the home team in the Aug. 13, 2020, matchup. The teams will have an off day before continuing the three-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago.

"As a sport that is proud of its history linking generations, Major League Baseball is excited to bring a regular-season game to the site of 'Field of Dreams,'" MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. "We look forward to celebrating the movie's enduring message of how baseball brings people together at this special cornfield in Iowa."