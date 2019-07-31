Los Angeles Dodgers top pitching prospect Dustin May to make MLB debut

July 31 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Dodgers top pitching prospect Dustin May is expected to join the major league club this week.

League sources told ESPN and the MLB Network that May will make his MLB debut Friday against the San Diego Padres. The Dodgers, who didn't make a big move at the trade deadline, refused to trade the pitcher before Wednesday's deadline, according to the MLB Network.

May, 21, has a 3-0 record with a 2.30 ERA in five starts at Triple-A Oklahoma City this season. The right-hander has 24 strikeouts and nine walks in 27 1/3 innings.

The 6-foot-6 pitcher posted a 3-5 record with a 3.74 ERA in 15 starts with Double-A Tulsa before his promotion in June. He notched 86 strikeouts and 20 walks in 79 1/3 innings with the club.

Los Angeles selected May in the third round of the 2016 MLB Draft. He will become the youngest Dodgers pitcher to start a game since Julio Urias on May 20, 2017.

May is the Dodgers' No. 2 prospect behind infielder Gavin Lux and the 35th overall prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. He represented the Dodgers in the 2019 MLB Futures Game during All-Star Weekend, throwing a spotless inning.