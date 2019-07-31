Trending Stories

Reds' Amir Garrett throws leaping punch, sparks brawl with Pirates
Miami Dolphins Hall of Famer Nick Buoniconti dead at 78
Cleveland Indians' Trevor Bauer throws ball over center-field fence in anger
QB battles: Dolphins' Fitzpatrick leading Rosen, Giants' Manning beating Jones
Cleveland Indians dealing Trevor Bauer to Cincinnati Reds in 3-team trade

Moments from golf's British Open

Latest News

Senate confirms Kelly Craft as U.N. ambassador
Chicago Cubs land OF Nicholas Castellanos in trade with Detroit Tigers
Former Audi CEO Rupert Stadler charged in emissions cheating case
U.S. levies sanctions against Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif
Navy F/A-18E Super Hornet crashes in California
 
