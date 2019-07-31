Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Shane Greene had 22 saves and a 1.18 ERA in 38 games with the Tigers this season. File Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo

July 31 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Braves acquired All-Star relief pitchers Shane Greene and Mark Melancon in trades with the Detroit Tigers and San Francisco Giants.

The Braves announced the moves Wednesday. Atlanta gave up right-handed pitchers Dan Winkler and Tristan Beck for Melancon. The Braves sent minor-leaguers Joey Wentz and Travis Demeritte to the Tigers for Greene.

Atlanta also acquired Arizona Diamondbacks catcher John Ryan Murphy for cash considerations Wednesday.

Greene, who was named to his first All-Star Game in 2019, has 22 saves and a 1.18 ERA with the Tigers this season. The 30-year-old reliever recorded 32 saves in 2018, his first full season as a closer.

Melancon, 34, is a three-time All-Star selection. He has a 3.50 ERA in 43 games with the Giants this season.

Melancon and Green both remain under contract through the 2020 season. Melancon has a base salary of $14 million, and Greene is eligible for arbitration.