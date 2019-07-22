Veteran pitcher Drew Smyly spins gem in Phillies debut

July 22 (UPI) -- Veteran pitcher Drew Smyly didn't need long to win the approval of Philadelphia Phillies fans, allowing only one run in his first start with the team.

Smyly struck out eight hitters and allowed only four hits in the Phillies' 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday at PNC Park.

"That was an excellent opening performance for us," Phillies manager Gabe Kapler said. "It gives us a lot of hope for what comes next for him."

Smyly was 1-5 with an 8.42 ERA in 13 games (9 starts) for the Texas Rangers earlier this year. Smyly made three Minor League starts with the Milwaukee Brewers after the Rangers cut him June 25.

Smyly elected free agency last week and officially signed with the Phillies hours before Sunday's game.

"I really started to figure out some things about myself -- a new game plan, a new approach on how to attack hitters -- and I instantly saw results," Smyly said of his brief time with the Brewers. "I think it's only going to get better. I'm a different pitcher than I was with Texas right now."

Smyly is 32-32 with a 4.10 ERA since debuting in 2012. He missed all of the 2017 and 2018 seasons recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Philadelphia is 52-48 this season. The Phillies are 1/2 a game behind the Brewers for the National League's second Wild Card spot.