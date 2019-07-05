Philadelphia Phillies' Odubel Herrera suspended for rest of 2019 season

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera will be suspended 85 regular-season games and any potential postseason contests this year. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

July 5 (UPI) -- Major League Baseball suspended Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera for the remainder of the 2019 season after violating the MLB's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy, the league announced Friday.

Herrera won't appeal the ban, according to the Phillies. The unpaid suspension will be retroactive to June 24 and will span 85 regular-season games and any potential postseason contests that the Phillies may play in 2019.

"My office has completed its investigation into the allegations that Odubel Herrera violated Major League Baseball's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy," MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. "Having reviewed all of the available evidence, I have concluded that Mr. Herrera violated the Policy and should be subject to discipline in the form of an unpaid suspension that will cover the remainder of the 2019 season."

Domestic violence charges against Herrera were dropped following a hearing at Atlantic City Municipal Court on Wednesday in New Jersey, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. The case was dismissed after Herrera's girlfriend declined to proceed. Herrera was ordered to complete batterer's counseling within 60 days as a condition of the dismissal.

Atlantic City police said that officers responded to the Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino on May 27 after receiving a report of domestic violence. Officers found Herrera's girlfriend with "visible signs of injury to her arms and neck that was sustained after being assaulted by her boyfriend."

Police said the woman refused medical attention and that Herrera was arrested without incident in his hotel room.

Following the arrest, the MLB placed Herrera on administrative leave. He hasn't played with the Phillies since May 26.

RELATED Phillies remove Odubel Herrera stadium banners after arrest

"The Phillies fully support the decision by the Commissioner's Office to suspend Odubel Herrera for violating the MLB's Joint Domestic Violence Policy," the team said in a statement. "All instances of domestic violence and abuse are abhorrent and unacceptable, and we unequivocally support baseball's collective efforts to prevent domestic abuse.

"We are encouraged by Odubel's acceptance of his discipline as an indication of his willingness to learn from this and change his behavior appropriately."

In 39 games this season, Herrera had a .222 batting average with one home run and 16 RBIs.