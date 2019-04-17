Philadelphia Phillies Odubel Herrera is off to a .270 start at the plate in 2019, but may have miss some time after being removed from a game against the New York Mets after suffering a right leg injury. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

April 17 (UPI) -- Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Odúbel Herrera was removed from Wednesday's game against the New York Mets after suffering a right leg injury.

The team replaced Herrera with Aaron Altherr in the top of the fifth inning after Herrera pulled up once he made a catch in center.

Herrera went 1-for-2 before being removed. He singled in the second inning and struck out swinging in the third.

On the season, Herrera is hitting .270 in 61 plate appearances with one homer and seven runs batted in.

If Herrera is to miss significant time, the Phillies could replace him with outfielder Roman Quinn, who has been on the injured list with a strained his right oblique since the start of the season.

Quinn is on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Lehigh Valley, and his rehab assignment is scheduled to end April 23.

In five seasons with the Phillies, Herrera is a lifetime .279 hitter with 60 homers, 54 stolen bases and 224 runs batted in.