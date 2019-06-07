Phillies remove Odubel Herrera stadium banners after arrest

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera was arrested in New Jersey last month on a charge of domestic violence. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

June 7 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Phillies have begun to remove banners at Citizens Bank Park that feature Odubel Herrera after the outfielder's arrest on a domestic violence charge last month.

The Phillies took down five Herrera banners, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia. Four of the banners were on light poles. Another was in the concourse area.

"We don't believe it's appropriate to display them while the investigation is going on," said Bonnie Clark, the Phillies' vice president of communication.

The team also asked Major League Baseball to remove Herrera's name from the All-Star ballot.

Clark said the banners could go back up if Herrera is acquitted, but "that decision will be made at the appropriate time."

Herrera remains on administrative leave until at least June 17, the date of his arraignment. He was arrested in Atlantic City, N.J., on May 27 and charged with simple assault, according to police records.

Herrera also was accused of knowingly causing bodily injury to his girlfriend.

Herrera, 27, could face a suspension, without pay, from Major League Baseball. He is hitting .222 with a home run and 16 RBIs this season.

The Phillies are 36-27 this season. Philadelphia is in first place, two games ahead of the Atlanta Braves in the NL East Division.