Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper went 1-for-3 in a loss to the Atlanta Braves Wednesday at SunTrust Park in Atlanta. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 4 (UPI) -- Bryce Harper accomplished two career feats in one swing during a Philadelphia Phillies loss to the Atlanta Braves, hitting his 200th home run and collecting hit No. 1,000.

Harper set the career marks while at the plate in the sixth inning of the Phillies' 9-2 setback Wednesday at SunTrust Park in Atlanta. He went 1-for-3 with an RBI, a run scored and a walk for the Phillies.

Braves starter Bryse Wilson began the sixth inning by striking out Scott Kingery. The right-handed pitcher then forced Jean Segura into a ground out, before Harper stepped into the box.

Wilson issued Harper a 92.3 mph fastball for his only offering of the exchange. Harper hacked the pitch over the left center field fence for his 16th home run of the season. The solo shot was also the Phillies' first run of the game.

J.T. Realmuto plated Rhys Hoskins with an RBI single in the same inning. The Braves answered with six runs in the bottom of the inning, taking control of the game.

Josh Donaldson gave Atlanta its initial lead. The Braves slugger hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the fourth inning for the game's first runs.

Harper's 396 foot blast had an exit velocity of 110 mph and left the field in 4.2 seconds, according to Statcast. He is hitting .248 with 16 nome runs and 60 RBIs this season. The Phillies star has a career average of .276. Harper has 206 doubles, 79 stolen bases, 18 triples and 581 RBIs in addition to his 200 home runs and 1,000 career hits.

The Phillies face the Braves in another National League East division clash at 7:20 p.m. Thursday in Atlanta.