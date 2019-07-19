Boy throws back Alex Bregman home run ball, shocks dad

July 19 (UPI) -- A young Houston Astros fan shocked his dad when he threw back an Alex Bregman home run ball during the teams win against the Los Angeles Angels.

The sequence occurred during the fifth inning of the Astros' 6-2 win Thursday at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif. Houston held a 5-0 lead entering the inning before Bregman stepped to the plate to leadoff the frame.

The Astros shortstop took consecutive balls from Angels starter Matt Harvey. Bregman then smashed a 2-0 fastball over the left field fence for his 25th home run of the season. The 408-foot solo shot had an exit velocity of 103.2 mph and left the field in 5.5 seconds, according to Statcast.

The ball sailed over the outfield fence where it was retrieved by a man. The man turned to his left and handed the ball to his son. The boy took a quick look at the ball before deciding to toss it back toward the field, a custom usually reserved for opposing player home runs.

The boy's dad looked at him in shock before shrugging it off. The toss landed in seats in front of the boy and the ball was eventually returned to the young fan.

Bregman was 2-for-2 with three runs scored, two walks and an RBI in the win. The Angels travel for a game against the Seattle Mariners at 10:10 p.m. EDT Friday in Seattle. The Astros host the Texas Rangers at 8:10 p.m. Thursday in Houston.