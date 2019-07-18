Los Angeles Angels left fielder Justin Upton went 2-for-4 at the plate, but had a costly first inning fielding miscue against the Houston Astros Wednesday in Anaheim, Calif. File Photo by Lori Shepler/UPI | License Photo

July 18 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Angels outfielder Justin Upton wildly misjudged a fly ball during a loss to the Houston Astros, attempting a home run robbery at the wall as the ball landed in the outfield.

The fielding miscue came in the top of the first inning during the 11-2 setback Wednesday at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif. Upton's misjudgment resulted in an Alex Bregman RBI double for Houston's first run of the game.

George Springer began the game with a strikeout, before Jose Altuve hit a single off Angels starter Felix Pena. Bregman the stepped into the box to face the Angels' right-handed pitcher. Bregman took a ball in the dirt before smacking a 1-0 fastball to left field.

Upton raced back toward the fence. He stared toward the sky before reaching the warning track. Upton placed his left hand on the wall before jumping. The ball landed in the dirt on the warning track and bounced in front of Upton, allowing Altuve to round third base for first blood.

Michael Brantley homered in the next at-bat, giving Houston a 3-0 lead. The Astros plated two more runs in the second frame and another score in the third inning. Houston posted five runs in the fifth inning. The Angels scored once in the fifth frame and once in the ninth inning of the setback.

Upton was 2-for-4 at the plate in the loss. Springer was 1-for-3 with three RBIs, two runs scored, two walks and a strikeout for the Astros. Bregman was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, a run scored and a strikeout in the win. Brantley also knocked in two runs for Houston.

Upton -- a four-time All-Star -- has two errors this season. He leads all active outfielders in errors committed with 82 career miscues.

The Angels host the Astros in the final game of the series at 9:07 p.m. Thursday at Angel Stadium.