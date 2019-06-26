Astros' Bregman hits 22nd home run in win over Pirates

Houston Astros shortstop Alex Bregman hit his 22nd home run of the year Tuesday night. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

June 26 (UPI) -- Houston Astros shortstop Alex Bregman remained near the American League's leading home run hitters after hitting his 22nd home run of the season.

Bregman led off the sixth inning of Houston's 5-1 victory over the Pirates with a 351-foot home run to left field. He also had a double and single in the Astros' 50th win of the year.

Bregman has reached base safely in 26 consecutive interleague games, the longest active streak in the Majors.

"I need to continue to hit line drives and keep the ball on the line and spray it around the field," Bregman said.

Bregman is hitting .266 with 22 home runs and 52 RBIs this season.

Bregman trails only Yankees teammates Edwin Encarnacion (24 home runs) and Gary Sanchez (23) in the American League. The 25-year-old is tied with Angels outfielder Mike Trout for third place among AL hitters.

Milwaukee's Christian Yelich leads the Major Leagues with 29 home runs. Mets rookie first baseman Pete Alonso has 27 homers and Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Cody Bellinger is third with 25.