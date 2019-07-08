July 8 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Angels catcher Jonathan Lucroy had to be carted off the field after being involved in a home plate collision with Houston Astros outfielder Jake Marisnick.

The brutal run-in came in the bottom of the eighth inning of the Astros' 11-10 win Sunday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Lucroy was taken to a local hospital for a CT scan and was evaluated for a concussion after the collision. He was alert after being removed from the game.

"It certainly didn't look like a clean play," Angels manager Brad Ausmus told reporters. "I don't know what actually happened. It looked like Marisnick took a step to the left and bowled into him with his arm up.

"The call was right. Major League Baseball should probably take a look at it and consider some type of suspension, quite frankly."

Los Angeles entered the bottom of the frame with a 10-8 lead. The Astros tied the game on a two-run single by Yordan Alvarez. Marisnick then entered the game as a pinch runner for Alvarez. Marisnick moved to second base on a Tyler White single before being pushed to third base on a Josh Reddick walk.

Robinson Chirinos lined out in the next at-bat, before George Springer stepped up to the plate. The Astros slugger hit a fly ball to right field. Angels right fielder Kole Calhoun rifled a throw to Lucroy at home. Lucroy -- who was standing to the left of the plate -- brought in the ball right in front of a diving Marisnick.

Marisnick slammed into the Angels catcher, sending him to the ground and rocking the ball loose. The Astros outfielder turned around and touched the plate, but was ruled out on the play for the illegal collision. He noticed Lucroy was injured on the play and stood near him briefly before medical staff arrived to tend to the catcher.

Lucroy was able to get to his feet on his own. He was removed from the game on a cart, but was alert when he left the field. Marisnick was running 29.2 feet per second before the collision, according to Statcast.

Springer went on to win the game for the Astros with a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the 10th inning.

After the game, Marisnick tweeted well-wishes for Lucroy.

RELATED Emotional Angels win first game since death of Tyler Skaggs

"Through my eyes I thought the play was going to end up on the outside of the plate," Marisnick tweeted. "I made a split second decision at full speed to slide head first on the inside part of the plate. That decision got another player hurt and I feel awful. I hope nothing but the best for Lucroy."

Lucroy, 33, is in his 10th season. The two-time All-Star is playing for his fifth different franchise since 2016.

The Angels host the Seattle Mariners at 10:07 p.m. EDT Friday at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif. The Astros battle the Texas Rangers at 8:05 p.m. Thursday at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas.