Angels' Mike Trout homers twice in victory over rival Rangers

July 4 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout registered his 17th career-multi home run in a victory over the rival Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park.

Trout's two home run performance in the Angels' 6-2 victory Wednesday night came two days after the sudden death of teammate Tyler Skaggs on Monday. Trout was the first player to address reporters about Skaggs' passing Tuesday.

"Yesterday was one of the toughest games I've played in a while, ever ... It's good to get back in the routine of things, and just go out there and get your mind off it," Trout said.

Trout hit a 420-foot, three-run home run in the third inning. He added a leadoff home run in the sixth inning.

The All-Star outfielder is now tied for the American League lead with 24 home runs.

"You know the talent's there, but how he takes each at-bat -- he's locked in every at-bat, he doesn't give a pitch away and when pitchers make mistakes, he very rarely misses them," teammate Justin Upton said. "It's always fun to sit back and watch that."

Trout is hitting .296 with 24 home runs and 61 RBIs this year. He was the leading vote-getter for next week's All-Star Game in Cleveland.

Los Angeles moved to 44-43 with Wednesday's victory. The Angels are four games behind the Cleveland Indians for the American League's second Wild Card spot.