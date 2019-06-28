June 28 (UPI) -- The Tampa Bay Rays are expected to call up two-way prospect Brendan McKay and have him take the mound as the Rays' starting pitcher Saturday.

MLB.com and the Tampa Bay Times reported McKay will make his major league debut against the Texas Rangers at Tropicana Field this weekend. He is a left-handed pitcher who also sees playing time at designated hitter.

McKay, 23, was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2017 MLB Draft. He won the Golden Spikes Award (best amateur baseball player) while at the University of Louisville in 2017.

McKay was 6-0 with a 1.22 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 66 2/3 Minor League innings this year. He began the season with Double-A Montgomery before he was promoted to Triple-A Durham.

McKay is hitting .205 with four home runs and 18 RBIs in 38 Minor League games this season. He hit .265 with four home runs after being promoted to Triple-A Durham.

The Rays are 46-35 this season. Tampa Bay trails the first-place New York Yankees by 6 1/2 games in the AL East Division.