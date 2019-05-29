Paxton returns in Yankees' 7-0 win over Padres

New York Yankees starting pitcher James Paxton has a 2.81 ERA this season. File Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

May 29 (UPI) -- New York Yankees pitcher James Paxton threw four hitless innings in a 7-0 victory over the San Diego Padres on Wednesday afternoon.

Paxton, 30, had not pitched since May 3 because of inflammation in his left knee. He struck out seven hitters on 66 pitches and left with a 3-0 lead.

"I always have high expectations when we hand the ball to James Paxton," Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters. "[I] expect him to compete and make pitches and hopefully give us a chance to win a game."

Paxton is the first Yankees pitcher to throw at least four hitless innings since teammate Domingo Germán on May 6, 2018. Germán pitched six hitless innings in a 7-4 win over Cleveland that day.

The Yankees' no-hitter attempt ended on Wil Myers' sixth-inning single. New York has not thrown a no-hitter since David Cone's perfect game on July 18, 1999.

Paxton is 3-2 with a 2.81 ERA this season. He has 59 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings.

New York moved to 36-19 with Wednesday's victory. The first-place Yankees have a 1 1/2 game lead over the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East Division.