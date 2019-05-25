New York Yankees first baseman Luke Voit has 13 home runs this year. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 25 (UPI) -- New York Yankees first baseman Luke Voit crushed a 470-foot home run in Saturday's 7-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals.

With one out in the top of the seventh inning, Voit hit a 1-0 pitch from Royals reliever Scott Barlow over the left field wall. The Yankees took a 5-3 lead on Voit's 13th home run of the year.

Voit's blast was the Yankees' longest since catcher Gary Sanchez hit a 479-foot homer in Game 2 of the 2018 American League Division Series.

Outfielder Aaron Judge was the last Yankees player to hit a 470-foot home run in the regular season. Judge hit a 471-foot homer on May 23, 2018.

Luke flexing for his home state. pic.twitter.com/GOGeVRDXDl— New York Yankees (@Yankees) May 25, 2019

Voit has quickly become one of the American League's top first baseman. He went 2-for-5 in Saturday's win to give him a .266 average with 13 home runs and 37 RBIs this year.

Voit leads AL first baseman in RBIs. He has five home runs and 12 RBIs in 20 games in May.

The Yankees moved to 33-17 with Saturday's win. New York has won six consecutive games and has a three-game lead over the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the AL East Division.