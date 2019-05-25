May 25 (UPI) -- New York Yankees third baseman Gio Urshela threw out Kansas City Royals catcher Martin Maldonado from the seat of his pants on Saturday afternoon.

With Kansas City trailing 7-3 in the eighth inning, Maldonado grounded a ball to a diving Urshela. Rather than stand to complete the throw, Urshela rolled over and hit first baseman Luke Voit's glove on the fly.

Urshela is the latest third baseman to opt for throwing from his backside. Toronto Blue Jays rookie Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a similar play Thursday against the Boston Red Sox.

Urshela, 27, has emerged as one of the Yankees' most valuable players this season. The veteran infielder is hitting .333 with two home runs and 20 RBIs in 40 games this year.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said earlier this week that Urshela is the Yankees' full-time third baseman after Miguel Andújar underwent surgery for a torn labrum in his right shoulder. Andújar is expected to miss the rest of the 2019 season.

The Yankees moved to 33-17 with Saturday's win. New York has won six consecutive games and has a three-game lead over the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the AL East Division.