May 27 (UPI) -- Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Kevin Kiermaier made another sensational catch in Tampa's 8-3 victory over the Blue Jays on Monday.

With the Rays up 1-0 in the fourth inning, Blue Jays first baseman Rowdy Tellez drove a ball to left-center field. Kiermaier, a two-time Gold Glove winner, jumped and caught the ball at the wall.

Statcast measured the ball's exit velocity at 102 mph. Kiermaier traveled 85 feet to make the catch.

Kiermaier celebrated the play by tapping the platinum Rawlings tag on his glove.

Kiermaier went one-for-four in the Rays' third straight win. The veteran outfielder is hitting .242 with five home runs and 20 RBIs this year.

Tampa Bay is 32-19 this year. The Rays trail the New York Yankees by two games for first place in the AL East Division.