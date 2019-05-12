May 12 (UPI) -- A partial power outage at Tropicana Field caused a 43-minute delay between the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays Sunday afternoon.
The lights went out early in the ninth inning. The scoreboard and sound soon followed before the lights briefly returned.
Fans used their phones as flashlights before the power returned.
New York was leading 3-1 when the delay began. Yankees shortstop Thairo Estrada increased the lead to 4-1 with a home run when play resumed.
The Yankees won 7-1 to clinch the weekend series. New York now trails Tampa by only a half-game in the AL East Division Standings.