Play between the Yankees and Rays was halted for 43 minutes following a power outage Sunday afternoon. File photo by David Mills/UPI | License Photo

May 12 (UPI) -- A partial power outage at Tropicana Field caused a 43-minute delay between the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays Sunday afternoon.

The lights went out early in the ninth inning. The scoreboard and sound soon followed before the lights briefly returned.

Fans used their phones as flashlights before the power returned.

Bruce Springsteen concert or baseball game? The lights went out at the Trop so the fans tried to help out. pic.twitter.com/BjUYM7v3lh— Cut4 (@Cut4) May 12, 2019

New York was leading 3-1 when the delay began. Yankees shortstop Thairo Estrada increased the lead to 4-1 with a home run when play resumed.

The Yankees won 7-1 to clinch the weekend series. New York now trails Tampa by only a half-game in the AL East Division Standings.