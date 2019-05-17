Veteran Mets outfielder Carlos Gómez debuted with the team in 2007. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 17 (UPI) -- The New York Mets are expected to recall veteran outfielder Carlos Gómez from Triple-A Syracuse on Friday, according to multiple reports.

Gómez, 33, debuted with the Mets in 2007. He was traded to Minnesota for two-time Cy Young award winner Johan Santana that off-season.

The Mets told Gómez of their decision Thursday night, according to the New York Post.

Gómez has played for five MLB teams since leaving the Mets He made the National League All-Star team in 2013 and 2014 with the Brewers.

Gómez signed a minor-league deal with the Mets this off-season. He has hit .270 with six home runs for the Syracuse Mets this year.

Gómez is expected to take the roster spot of Michael Conforto, who left Thursday's loss to Washington with a concussion. Outfielder Jeff McNeil left Thursday's game with abdominal tightness.

The Mets have not announced a corresponding move which would put Gómez on the 40-man roster.