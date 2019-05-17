Washington Nationals left fielder Gerardo Parra, shown sliding, went 3-for-3 in a win against the New York Mets on Thursday in Washington, D.C. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

May 17 (UPI) -- The Washington Nationals are on a rare winning streak after beating the New York Mets in a three-game National League East series.

Washington won its second game of the series 7-6 on Thursday at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. Nationals utility man Gerardo Parra had a huge role in the victory, going 3-for-3 with three RBIs, three runs scored and a walk.

Parra's biggest hit came in the bottom of the fifth frame. He walked into the box with the score tied at 4-4 in the inning. He worked a 2-2 count against Mets starter Zack Wheeler before receiving a 96.4 mph fastball from the right-handed pitcher.

Parra pelted the offering over the right field fence for a 374-foot two-run homer, giving the Nationals a 6-4 lead. The blast had an exit velocity of 98.6 mph, according to Statcast.

Parra returned in the seventh frame and got on base with a walk. He came around to score the Nationals' seventh run an an RBI single from Kurt Suzuki.

"I'm the guy, I bring energy every day," Parra told reporters, according to MLB.com. "If I'm playing, not playing. Win, lose. Baseball has an opportunity every day, so you need to come in positive. You need to come in here with the best you have every day."

The Mets attempted to rally in the ninth inning, but couldn't completely close the gap against Nationals reliever Sean Doolittle. Doolittle allowed RBI singles from Wilson Ramos and Juan Lagares before striking out Keon Broxton to end the game and pick up his seventh save of the season.

The Nationals stormed to a 4-0 lead with a big first inning, before the Mets tied the game at 4-4 in the third frame. Michael Conforto was the star of the comeback, raking a three-run homer off of Nationals reliever Erick Fedde.

Parra propelled the Nationals to the victory two innings later.

The Nationals host the Chicago Cubs in a three-game series starting at 7:05 p.m. on Friday in Washington, D.C. The Mets battle the Miami Marlins at 7:10 p.m. on Friday at Marlins Park in Miami.