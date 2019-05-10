New York Mets mascot 'Mr. Met' entertains fans before a game earlier this season. Mets fans will no longer be allowed to bring backpacks to Citi Field beginning on May 20. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

May 10 (UPI) -- The New York Mets no longer will allow backpacks inside Citi Field starting May 20.

"The bag policy was created for the safety of all our guests and to make for a more efficient and enjoyable ballpark entry process," the team said.

The Mets released an online guide that includes the full list of prohibited items.

Purses, tote bags and drawstring bags are among the items still allowed inside Citi Field. Backpacks used for disability issues and medical reasons also are allowed.

Although fans can purchase backpacks at Citi Field, they will not be permitted to bring the backpack to a future game. The backpacks come with on-site credentials that expire after the purchase-day game.

The Mets will have temporary on-site locker rentals available and operated by a third party for a fee for those who are not aware of the new policies.

The Mets are the sixth MLB team to prohibit backpacks. The Washington Nationals began enforcing a similar policy this spring.