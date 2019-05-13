Yankees place third baseman Miguel Andújar on injured list with right labrum tear

New York Yankees third baseman Miguel Andújar is going back on the injured list with a right labrum tear. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 13 (UPI) -- The New York Yankees have placed third baseman Miguel Andújar on the 10-day injured list with a right labrum tear in his shoulder.

Andújar missed more than a month with the injury before returning to the lineup May 4. He was 3-for-34 in nine games since returning.

Andújar saw most of his action at designated hitter in those nine games. Giovany Urshela has taken most of the turns at third base and is hitting .341 with two home runs and 15 RBIs this season.

The Yankees have not announced when Andújar is expected to return. Manager Aaron Boone told reporters Monday that Andújar might have surgery to repair the labrum.

"We do feel like the injury is certainly a contributing factor to some of the struggles," Boone said.

The Yankees called up left-handed pitcher Nelson Cortes Jr. from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to replace Andújar on the active roster.

The Yankees also activated outfielder Aaron Hicks from the injured list earlier Monday. Hicks has not played this season because of a back injury.