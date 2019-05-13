May 13 (UPI) -- The New York Yankees have activated outfielder Aaron Hicks from the injured list after recovering from a back injury.
Hicks, 29, has not played this season. The veteran outfielder hit .248 with a career-high 27 home runs and 79 RBIs in 137 games last season.
The Yankees optioned outfielder Mike Tauchman to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
Hicks injured his back in spring training. He was scheduled to hit leadoff against the Baltimore Orioles Monday.
Hicks is a career .236 hitter with 70 home runs and 240 RBIs. He has been with the Yankees since 2016.
New York also placed pitcher Jonathan Loaisiga on the 10-day injured list with a right shoulder strain. Chance Adams was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
The Yankees enter Monday's game against the Orioles with a 24-16 record.