Seattle Mariners' second baseman Dee Gordon criticized Yankees pitcher J.A. Happ after Gordon was hit in the wrist by a pitch Thursday night. File Photo by Jim Bryant/UPI | License Photo

May 10 (UPI) -- Seattle Mariners infielder Dee Gordon criticized Yankees pitcher J.A. Happ on Thursday night after a pitch hit Gordon's right wrist and forced him to leave the game.

"You've got to get the ball down," Gordon told reporters. "You can't throw that pitch. I got a family."

Gordon was hit with a fastball in the third inning of Seattle's 3-1 loss to the Yankees. The two-time All-Star immediately removed his helmet and was removed from the game.

Dylan Moore replaced Gordon. Jay Bruce pinch hit for Moore in the eighth inning.

Initial tests on Gordon's wrist were inconclusive. The Mariners are expected to conduct further testing later today.

Gordon is hitting .304 with 19 RBI and 10 stolen bases in 38 games with the Mariners this season.

Happ admitted to pitching with increased "intensity" against the Mariners. The veteran left-hander pitched five scoreless innings and earned his second win of the season.

"Pitching with an edge or whatever you want to call it, but I was [definitely] focused out there," Happ said.